Judge threatens to jail DSS DG over refusal to release Sowore

A Federal High Court Judge in Abuja, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, on Monday threatened to jail Yusuf Bichi, Director-General of the Department of state service (DSS) for his refusal to release the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore.

DSS had since August 2019 kept the founder/Publisher of Shara Reporters in their custody despite several calls and series of courts injunction to release him.

Recall that earlier this month, in a court order dated November 12, the judge said the DSS must release Mr Sowore as directed by the court or it would be guilty of contempt and liable to be committed to prison.

The order reads thus:

“Take notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the order of the Federal High Court of Justice, Abuja made on the 6 November 2019, which ordered you to release the Defendants/Applicants in Suit No; FHC/ABJ/CR/235/2019 forthwith, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison. A copy of the said order of court earlier served on you is hereby annexed for your on-the spot reference.

“This court has been informed that even as at today, Tuesday the 12 November 2019 you are yet to comply with the lawful order of the Federal High Court by refusing to release the Defendants/Applicants namely: Omoyele Stephen Sowore and Olawale Adebayo Bakare (MANDATE), in your custody. You are hereby directed to comply with the court order forthwith or you will be guilty of contempt of court,” the document read.”