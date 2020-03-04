Kano Assembly receives fresh petition to probe Sanusi

Kano State House of Assembly on Wednesday received a fresh petition to probe Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II.

The petition submitted by an individual and non-governmental organization accused Sanusi of spearheading violation of culture, tradition and religious tenants of the people of Kano.

The House of Assembly has instituted an eight-man penal led by deputy speaker Hamisu Chidere to investigate the allegations and submit their report to the assembly in one week.

The petition comes weeks after the emir accused the Northern leaders of negligence to cases of insecurity and poverty bedevilling the Northern region.

Sanusi has been embattled by the Kano state government over allegations of misappropriation of funds meant for Kano Emirate.