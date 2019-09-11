Katsina exchanges six bandits for 20 kidnap victims

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, on Tuesday disclosed that six bandits had been released from the government’s custody, saying that the bandits in the state would in turn release 20 kidnapped persons.

He made the disclosure in a chat with newsmen shortly before he went into a closed-door meeting to perfect the release of the bandits.

Four repentant bandits had earlier on Monday night handed over two AK 47 rifles and ammunition to the governor at Shinfida village in the Jibia Local Government Area of the state.

They are Abdullahi Mairafi, Audu Danda, Ardo Nashawali and Sale Dangote.

The repentant bandits also renounced banditry and promised to work for peace in the state.

The governor was in the village for another dialogue with bandits.

The repentant bandits assured him that more firearms in the custody of their colleagues would be surrendered to the government.

One of the repentant bandits, Abdullahi Mairafi, said, “We will make sure the peace process does not stop at releasing captives but all weapons and ammunition in our custody and other militia groups are surrendered to Governor Masari.”

He urged the state government to provide those living in rural areas, particularly the herdsmen, with health centres, dams and schools.