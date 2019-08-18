Kidnapping: Ohanaeze lauds Ugwuanyi, security agencies in Enugu 

The apex leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has applauded the speed and enthusiasm with which the Enugu State Government and the Nigerian Police, Enugu State Command has addressed the challenges posed by the recent security threats in the state.

A press statement personally signed by Chief John Nnia Nwodo, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, which was obtained by our correspondent, said that in the past two and half months in Enugu State, which hitherto was the safest State in Southern Nigeria, has witnessed very unusual security breaches – assassinations, kidnapping and invasion of one or two holy places reported in the social and regular media.

“Worthy of note is the arrest of those responsible for the murder of two Catholic priests and the kidnap of a Traditional ruler. Useful confessions have been made. As we speak 1,700 forest guards are being recruited. New access roads are being constructed into desolate and hidden areas of our forests. We salute Gov Ugwuanyi’s dynamism, speed and commitment in restoring the confidence of Enugu people in the ability of Government and law enforcement agencies to protect them,” he stated.

The statement further said that “Ohanaeze also notes that a few miscreants among us have exploited the Fulani rampage to engage in kidnapping and murder of innocent citizens. We urge our traditional rulers, town unions and local vigilantes to fish them out and hand them over to law enforcement agencies.

In these difficult times, we must all be vigilant and report any unusual movements, persons and activities to appropriate authorities.”