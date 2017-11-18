Kidnapping: Prison officials denied me food, shower, clothing for 3 days – Evans laments in court

Suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, on Friday, raised an alarm that prison authorities for three days in a row, have denied him food.

Evans said this during an argument which ensued between him and prison officers immediately he was ushered into the courtroom.

His counsel, Olukoya Ogungbeje, also attested to the fact that his client is being starved.

According to Evans, the prison authorities deprived him of change of cloth, food, and access to bath since Wednesday.

“This is unfair, I have not been given food and change of clothes. I was not given an opportunity to bath since Wednesday. I’m seriously hungry now.” Evans lamented.

“They locked us in one place, no food, no bathing,” Evans shouted to the hearing of the reporters.

His fellow suspects also confirmed the development even as a senior NPS official denied the allegations.

Ogungbeje who was visibly angry by the development sought permission to go and procure food for his clients, pleading that it is only a living person that can stand trial.

Evans and five others were charged with conspiracy to commit felony and kidnapping contrary to section 411 of the Criminal Law Cap 17 Laws of Lagos State 2015.

Evans co-defendants are Uche Amadi, Ogechi Uchechukwu, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi and Victor Chukwunonso Aduba.