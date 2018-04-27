Killings: NEC stops herdsmen, grazing in five states

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday agreed to the cessation of movement of herdsmen across the country, especially in the five states that have been adversely affected by killings attributed to the herdsmen-farmers conflict.

The states, according to the council, are Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna and Zamfara states.

“This movement by the nomadic herdsmen has to stop,” Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi who headed the sub-committee on the farmers/herders’ crisis told State House correspondents after the NEC meeting.

Beyond seeking a ban on grazing, the council approved ranching across the affected states, which are expected to make land available for ranches.

In all, we agreed that the most profitable and modern way of rearing this cattle is by ranching,” the governor said.

“And so we’ve agreed that the five states that are involved are going to give land. Niger has also given land – though it is outside the five states, Kaduna has also given land. Plateau is giving land and ranching is already in practice in Mambilla in Taraba State and they have success stories with regard to that.

The Governor Umahi-led committee had earlier visited the affected states on a fact-finding mission.