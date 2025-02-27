Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State has officially flagged off the construction of the Mary Ogwuche Industrial City Park and laid the foundation stone for the JohnPaul Pharmaceutical Products Factory in Inele Olamaboro Local Government Area.

At the event, the governor, represented by the Chairman of Olamaboro Local Government Area, Ameh Williams, issued a stern warning to anyone planning to disrupt the project.

“I want to sound a note of warning to those who might want to foment trouble during and after the completion of this project to be careful,” Ododo said. “This is a project in which the state government is fully involved, and we will do all it takes to protect both the company and the personnel working on the project. We are committed to ensuring the project’s success and will not allow anyone or any group to scuttle this noble ambition.”

The paramount ruler of the Igala Kingdom, Mathew Opaluwa, commended the governor for fostering a business-friendly environment.

Represented by the Ejeh of Olamaboro, Simeon Ujah, the monarch praised Ododo for shifting Kogi’s economic status from a predominantly civil service state to an emerging industrial hub.

“He has changed the narrative of Kogi being referred to as a civil service state to being regarded as an industrialised state,” the Ata Igala said. “He promised to provide an enabling environment for business to thrive through the creation of a free trade zone, and today’s event is a step toward fulfilling that promise.”

He also acknowledged the government’s support in ensuring the project’s success.

“I doubt if this project would succeed without the cooperation and support from the government. I have seen instances where the government insists on being a stakeholder in ventures like this without any real contribution. But the governor has decided to give his full support and provide all necessary assistance to make this project a reality.”

Earlier, the Group Managing Director of Jamub Group, Jacob Momoh, expressed his excitement over the project, describing it as a symbol of confidence in Nigeria’s economic potential.

“The park is very dear to the Jamub Group of Companies. It is a testament to our unwavering belief in the potential of Nigeria and its people. It is a symbol of our commitment to building a commercially vibrant Kogi State,” Momoh said.

“We have long envisioned a space where industry, innovation, and community could thrive together—a space where dreams could take root and businesses could flourish. Today, that vision becomes a reality. The Mary Ogwuche Industrial City Park is that space—a carefully planned and strategically positioned hub.”

He added that the park would feature state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities to support agriculture, agro-allied industries, and other ventures. Once completed, the industrial city park is expected to generate over 500 direct jobs and help curb rural-urban migration.