Kwara Varsity denies increase in school fees

The management of Kwara State University (KWASU) has dismissed speculation of hike in school fees.

A statement signed by the Acting Registrar of the school, Muhammed Shuaib and made available to National Pilot yesterday, urged members of the public to disregard the school fees hike rumour.

The statement reads,” The management of Kwara State Malete wishes to inform the general public that there is no iota of truth in the rumours making the round that the Management has increased KWASU Students’ school fees.

“We however wish to state that there is an ongoing robust discussion between Management and the Students union leaders on ways to improve on the financial standing of the university towards the provision of standard teaching and learning regime.

“In line with our desire to entrench a culture of participatory governance in the administration of the university, management has ensured that the conversation has been democratic, peaceful and harmonious. It is important to state that no concrete decision has been reached for now.

“We therefore urge the general public to utterly disregard this fake rumour.”

However, the Students Union President, Comrade Hanafy Kozeem said that the students would reject any hike in school fees.

He stated this during a telephone interview with National Pilot, yesterday, adding that a hike in school fees will increase burden on students, parents and wards.

“The school management met with students on Friday to inform them of proposed new Tuition fees. The new Vice Chancellor is a very transparent leader who has been carrying students along in his administration.

“He told us about his plan to introduce new school fees and we told him we weree not in support.”

Kozeem added that what students are expecting is a reduction in school fees.

Meeting will be held on next week and we will let the school management know our stand on the new proposed school fees.

Our stand is no kobo should be added to the school fees.”

Kozeem called on to state Government to fulfil its promise for KWASU.

“.Government should help the institution on the issue of guy subvention so that they can reduce the burden on the students and do some basic needs.

“-The school Motto is community development and when student are not able to pay their school fees what community are we developing.”

Meanwhile when contacted the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Adenike Afolabi Oshatimehin said the school didn’t increase school fees.