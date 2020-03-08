L-R:  CEO, Linda Ikeji TV, Linda Ikeji; Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nnamdi Okonkwo, Founder / CEO, House of Tara International, Tara Fela- Durotoye at “Giving her Wings”; a platform to mentor, build and connect young women entrepreneurs, organised by the Bank in Lagos Friday.

