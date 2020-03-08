L-R: Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, during the South East Zonal Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), held in Enugu, yesterday. 

March 8, 2020 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

President Muhammadu Buhari; President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, during the inauguration of the National Assembly Service Commission by the President at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, February 26, 2020