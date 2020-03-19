L-R: The Ambassador of The Netherlands to Nigeria, Mr. Harry van Dijk; the Paramount Traditional Head of Bodo, His Royal Highness, John Beredon; the Deputy Paramount Head, Mene Monday Koote-Lah Bon; and the Manager, Ogoni Restoration Project of the Shell Petroleum Development Company, Dr. Vincent Nwabueze, during the Ambassador’s visit to oil spill clean-up site in Bodo, Rivers State… on Wednesday.

L-R: Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, during the South East Zonal Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), held in Enugu, yesterday. 