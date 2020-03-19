Hearty cheers to Bala Yesufu, former Director, Corporate & Govt (West Africa), Cadbury Nigeria Plc, as he celebates his birthday today (March 19).

March 19, 2020 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

L-R: Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, during the South East Zonal Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), held in Enugu, yesterday. 