Hearty cheers to Bala Yesufu, former Director, Corporate & Govt (West Africa), Cadbury Nigeria Plc, as he celebates his birthday today (March 19).

L-R: The Ambassador of The Netherlands to Nigeria, Mr. Harry van Dijk; the Paramount Traditional Head of Bodo, His Royal Highness, John Beredon; the Deputy Paramount Head, Mene Monday Koote-Lah Bon; and the Manager, Ogoni Restoration Project of the Shell Petroleum Development Company, Dr. Vincent Nwabueze, during the Ambassador’s visit to oil spill clean-up site in Bodo, Rivers State… on Wednesday.
March 19, 2020
Bala Yesufu (right), former Director, Corporate & Govt (West Africa), Cadbury Nigeria Plc during a solidarity visit to the former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, in Lagos on Sunday.
March 16, 2020
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (3rd right) with his Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uche Eze (right), Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Governing Council, Most Rev. Prof. Godfrey I. Onah (2nd right), Vice Chancellor of ESUT, Prof. Luke Anike (left), HRH Igwe Amb Lawrence Agubuzu (3rd left) and Rev. Fr. Dr. Ikechukwu Ani, after the governor inaugurated the Governing Council of the University, at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.
March 10, 2020