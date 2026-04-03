The Labour Party (LP) has formally notified the Independent National Electoral Commission of its schedule for the 2026 elective congresses and national convention, with April 28 fixed for the decisive gathering in Umuahia, Abia State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday by the Senior Special Adviser on Media to the Interim National Chairman, Ken Asogwa.

In a letter dated March 31, 2026, and addressed to the INEC Chairman, the party outlined a comprehensive timetable for its ward, local government area, and state congresses, culminating in the national convention where new national executives are expected to emerge.

The notification stated that the exercise is in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended), INEC guidelines, and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The letter read, “We write to formally notify the Commission of the approved schedule of activities for the Labour Party’s 2026 elective ward, local government area, and state congresses, as well as the national convention.

“This notification is made pursuant to the provisions of Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended), the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, and Section 223(1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), which mandate political parties to duly inform the Commission of their congresses, conventions, and meetings.

“The Commission may kindly recall that the party, in an earlier correspondence duly acknowledged, notified the Commission of the postponement of its previously scheduled activities to enable broader participation of members, particularly to allow for the completion of the ongoing digital membership registration process.”

According to the timetable, ward congresses will be held on April 23 across all wards nationwide, followed by local government congresses on April 24 and state congresses on April 25 in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. All exercises are scheduled to commence at 12 noon.

The party also announced that its national convention will take place on April 28 at the International Conference Centre in Umuahia, Abia State, where national executives are expected to be elected.

The development signals a formal reset of the party’s internal processes amid heightened interest in the control of party structures ahead of the 2027 general elections. Observers say the outcome of the congresses could reshape the balance of power within the party.

The fresh timetable comes barely two weeks after the party postponed its earlier schedule and constituted a committee to oversee the exercise.

The Labour Party had initially fixed its ward, local government, and state congresses, as well as its national convention, to begin on March 26, 2026, but later shifted the dates to allow wider participation in its ongoing membership re-registration exercise.