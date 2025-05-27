A Nollywood actor, Godwin Nnadiekwe, has been hospitalised with internal bleeding following a violent on-set incident involving his colleague, Zubby Micheal, which he claims was not part of the scripted scene.

The actor shared details of the incident in an Instagram post on Saturday, stating that he was kicked in the chest by a fellow actor during filming.

While refraining from naming the individual directly, he clarified that his intention was not to call anyone out.

But in a now-viral behind-the-scenes clip uploaded by Nnadiekwe, actor Zubby Micheal was seen angrily exiting a vehicle, leaping over a barricade in front of a house, and kicking Nnadiekwe as he emerged. Micheal was then seen entering the building after the altercation.

In the post, Nnadiekwe explained that the unexpected kick caused him serious pain and was not part of the planned action in that scene.

Nnadiekwe revealed that he had to seek medical attention on his own, receiving no support from the production team or on-set first aid.

“During a scene, I received a kick to the chest from my colleague that wasn’t part of the script or directed by the director.

“It caused me serious pains. Had to get medication for my chest to feel better today. I did all these by myself. No assistance!”

He stressed that all physical actions on set should be intentional and under the director’s guidance.

Nnadiekwe also issued an emotional appeal to the film industry, urging actors and producers to prioritise safety, especially in an environment where many productions lack insurance, medical support, or structured safety protocols.

“When we’re working without insurance policies or readily available first aid, unexpected physical actions like this, even if accidental, can have real consequences… What if something more serious had happened?”

Shortly after his post, Nnadiekwe’s management released a public statement confirming that his condition had worsened.

They reported that he had been rushed to hospital and is currently undergoing treatment for internal bleeding. The statement named Zubby Micheal as the colleague involved.

“We regret to inform you that Actor Godwin Nnadiekwe was rushed to the hospital this evening.

“He is undergoing treatment for internal bleeding following an incident involving a kick on the chest during filming with his colleague, Zubby Michael.”