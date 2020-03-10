Lagos Assembly sacks two principal officers, suspends others

The Lagos State House of Assembly has sacked two principal officers and suspended two other lawmakers indefinitely.

This was made known in the official Twitter handle of the Lagos Assembly on Monday.

Those removed are the Deputy Majority Leader, Olumuyiwa Jimoh; and the Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru.

The lawmakers suspended are Lanre Oshun representing Lagos Mainland 11 and Raheem Adewale representing Ibeju-Lekki 11.

“This House has removed two Principal Officers; Olumuyiwa Jimoh (the Deputy Majority Leader); and Rotimi Abiru (the Chief whip). And further suspends Olanrewaju Moshood Oshun and Adewale Kazeem on grounds of misconduct,” the tweet read.

