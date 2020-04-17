Lagos coronavirus cases jump to 251

Lagos remains coronavirus worst-affected state as it reported another 19 cases on Thursday night out of 35 for the entire Nigeria.

The state now has 251 cases, more than half of the national total of 442.

On Wednesday the state also recorded 18 out of the 34 reported.

The Federal Capital Abuja is the second most stricken place by the virus.

It has 67 in total, while Kano, which recorded its first index case a few ago, now 21 cases.

Here is the breakdown of the new cases announced by NCDC:

19 in Lagos

9 in FCT

5 in Kano

2 in Oyo

And here is the state-by-state spread of of the 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19:

Lagos- 251

FCT- 67

Kano- 21

Osun- 20

Edo- 15

Oyo- 13

Ogun- 9

Katsina- 7

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Kwara- 4

Delta- 4

Ondo- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1

So far, 152 patients have been discharged with 13 deaths.

Of the discharged, Lagos accounts for 90.