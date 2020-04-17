Nigeria records 35 new coronavirus cases, total now 442

Nigeria has recorded 35 fresh cases of coronavirus, with the total national figures now put at 442 cases.

Lagos recorded 19 of the 35 new cases, while the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, recorded nine.

Others are: Kano, five cases and Oyo, two cases.

“Thirty-five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 19 in Lagos, 9 in FCT, 5 in Kano and 2 in Oyo.

“As at 10:20 pm 16th, April there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths,” NCDC said on its twitter handle.

Lagos, with 19 new cases, now has 251 confirmed cases.

The State has discharged 90 Coronavirus patients after they tested negative twice for the virus.

So far, Lagos has recorded 10 deaths, two cases evacuated to their countries and three others transferred to Ogun State, with 149 active cases.