Lagos discharges 31 COVID-19 patients

Thirty-one COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the various isolation centres in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health, in a statement on Sunday, said among them were 12 females and 19 males, all Nigerians.

The ministry noted that they had all been reunited with the society.

“The patients; 13 from Onikan, 11 from Gbagada, five from Agidingbi, one from Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, and one from LUTH isolation centres, were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative for COVID-19.

“With this, the number of COVID-19 cases successfully managed and discharged in Lagos State has risen to 738,” the statement added.

Lagos recorded 133 new cases on Sunday, which increased the number of confirmed cases in the state to 3,373.