South-East governors reject IGP community policing template

…mandate assemblies to enact regional security laws

Governors of the South-East states and other leaders in the zone rose from a meeting on Sunday in Enugu and faulted the implementation of community policing programme of the Nigeria Police Force in the zone.

They said it was not in line with the agreement they had with the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Also, the governors have mandated the five states’ Houses of Assembly in the zone to begin the enactment of state security laws that would legalise the creation of a regional security in line with its joint security programme for the zone.

The meeting attended by the leadership of the Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, traditional council in each of the states and the Christian Association of Nigeria in the zone, requested the IG to revert to the initial agreement they reached with him on community policing at Enugu.

Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, who read the resolutions of the governors after the meeting, said, “The forum agreed that all Houses of Assembly in the South-East should commence the process of enacting state security laws in line with the South-East Joint Security Programme.”

On the containment of coronavirus pandemic, the governors directed that “all Igbo living outside Igbo land to obey all extant COVID-19 orders, including presidential directive on interstate movement; World Health Organisation and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, hygiene protocols, Presidential Task Force and directives of the South-East governors and directives of all governors where they live.

“The forum agreed to further engage the NCDC to scale up testing of coronavirus in the South-East states.

“The meeting agreed to set up committees in our various states to work with the Federal Government, World Bank, CBN and the NSIA in their various programmes lined up to rejig the economy, especially in areas of agriculture, SMEs and solid minerals.

“Meeting agreed to hold a virtual meeting with the Group MD of the NNPC on the issue of linking our South-East capitals with gas pipeline alongside with the pipeline programme of the Federal Government of Nigeria, which is running from Imo State to Lagos State,” the communique read.

The governors, however, directed Ohanaeze Ndigbo to submit a working document at the next meeting on how to set up a committee on the South-East Stabilisation Fund.

On the rehabilitation of the Enugu International Airport and the Second Niger Bridge, the governors expressed happiness on the progress of work on both projects, while commending the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), for his commitment to completing and delivering them on time.

The governors in attendance were Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Senator Hope Uzodimma (Imo), while Abia and Anambra State governors were represented by their deputies, Ude Chukwu and Dr. Nkem Okeke, respectively.

Others are the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; chairmen of the traditional rulers council in each of the South-East states: Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe (Anambra); Ezego Charles Nkpuma (Ebonyi); Eze Samuel Ohiri (Imo); Igwe Ambassador Lawrence Agubuzu (Enugu); and Eze Joseph Nwabeke (Abia).

Former governor of the old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo; Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and the Chairman, South-East; Christian Association of Nigeria, Most Rev. Godwin Okeafor, were also in attendance.