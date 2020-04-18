Last COVID-19 patient in Enugu tests negative, leaves isolation

The second patient of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in Enugu State, who is one of the two cases in the state that were in isolation, receiving treatment, has tested negative for the disease and consequently been discharged by the State Ministry of Health.

It would be recalled that the first COVID-19 patient tested negative a few days ago and was discharged.

A statement by the State Commissioner for Health, Assc. Prof. Ik. E. Obi, disclosed that “two of them are now negative for coronavirus and have been discharged”.

Despite the new positive development, the health commissioner has urged residents of the state to “continue to stay home, try not to touch your face without having washed your hands, maintain strict hand and respiratory hygiene, wear a facemask in line with the NCDC’s advisory, maintain physical/social distancing protocol and observe all other precautionary measures put in place by the Enugu State Government”.

He informed those in need of health assistance that “the numbers to call remain 08182555550 or 09022333833, or the NCDC number 080097000010”, saying: “Let’s join hands to contain COVID-19 pandemic”.