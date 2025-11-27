The highly-anticipated MAKEMS Jewelry Exhibition is set to dazzle jewelry enthusiasts once again this year, promising an unforgettable showcase of handmade and carefully-selected treasures.

This is just as collectors continue to join the bid in the “Makem Jewelry Auction” for the Royal Amethyst & Baroque Gold Prestige Suite – a commanding fusion of raw amethyst, hand-forged gold and rare baroque pearls.

As one-of-a-kind masterpiece crafted for collectors, who demand rarity, presence and pure opulence, more collectors can join the bid to own this rare blend of jewelry, art and legacy through logging in to a dedicated portal: https://makemsjewelryauction.com.ng.

The main Makems Jewelry Exhibition is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 29, 2025, at the prestigious W O Kilaso Hall, Glowing Ages Academy, Games Village road, Kaura District, with the annual event bringing together the finest custom creations.

Founded on the principle of craftsmanship infused with passion, MAKEMS has become a beacon for those seeking unique, high-quality jewelry that tells a story. Attendees will have an immersive experience where every piece is meticulously made with love, blending traditional techniques with contemporary designs to create timeless heirlooms.

At the heart of the exhibition lies a curated collection of handmade jewelry items, each exemplifying the highest standards of quality and finesse. From delicate necklaces adorned with ethically-sourced gemstones to intricate rings featuring the highest quality materials, the pieces on display are crafted by skilled creative director, Makems, a company that pours its hearts into every detail.

This year’s theme, “SHOP! Sparkle!! And Shine!!!” emphasises the emotional connection behind each creation, highlighting how these items are not just accessories but symbols of love and artistry.

Director of Operations, MAKEMS Jewelry, Dr. Wumi Fagbeyiro, said visitors will have the opportunity to explore diverse styles, including luxury-inspired earrings, minimalist bracelets, and bold statement pieces that cater to a wide range of tastes and occasions.

“In addition to the stunning displays, the MAKEMS Jewelry Exhibition will feature models wearing some statement pieces in themes such as traditional wedding look, white wedding look, boss couples and kids collection.

“The event is family-friendly, with collections even for younger attendees to select their own jewelry. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a first-time visitor, this exhibition offers something for everyone, making it the perfect outing to kick off the holiday season with sparkle and joy,” Fagbeyiro said, stressing that MAKEMS is dedicated to promoting handmade jewelry curation.