El-Rufai appoints Sanusi into Kaduna investment agency board

The Kaduna State Government has appointed deposed Emir of Kamo Muhammadu Sanusi II into the board of the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA)

The appointment came 24 hours after Sanusi was deposed on Monday as emir of Kano by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and banished to Awe in Nasarawa state.

A statement on Tuesday evening by Muyiwa Adekeye, spokesman to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, said the appointment was part of the reconstitution of the board of KADIPA, which is statutorily chaired by the deputy governor and has other senior government officials in the state as internal members.

The statement said the deputy governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe will chair the board “while His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II will be Vice-Chairman.”

The statement said “Kaduna State hopes to benefit from the profile, experience, intellect and networks of His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi, who before becoming emir, had built a solid reputation in global financial circles.”

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai said that Kaduna State is honoured to be able to call on the services of a man of such calibre to drive its development,’’ the statement added.

Adekeye said El-Rufai had approved the reconstitution of the board of KADIPA, adding that the agency was established in 2015, and has led the investment drive of the state and anchored implementation of the Ease of Doing Business Charter that earned Kaduna State recognition as the Number One place for doing business in Nigeria.

Other members of the board, according to the statement, include Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Jimi Lawal, Senior Adviser and Counsellor and Aisha Dikko, the Attorney General of Kaduna State.

The KADIPA board also includes the Head of Service, Hajiya Bariatu Yusuf Mohammed, Commissioner of Business, Innovation and Technology, Idris Nyam, Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development, Fausat Ibikunle and Commissioner, Planning and Budget Commission, Thomas Gyang.

The statement said other board members are the Director-General of Kaduna Geographic Information System(KADGIS), Altine Jibrin, Muhammad Hafiz Bayero, the Managing Director of Kaduna Market Development and Management Company, Farida Dankaka and Umma Aboki, the Executive Secretary of KADIPA.

“The governor also said that he was confident that the new board, which contains the most senior officers of the state will further propel KADIPA to greater success in attracting investments to Kaduna State.”

The statement disclosed that the government carefully chose the external members to further reinforce the investment credentials of the state.

According to Adekeye, “El-Rufai has expressed his gratitude to members of the reconstituted board of KADIPA for agreeing to serve”.