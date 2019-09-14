Melaye rejects PDP appointment in Kogi

Senator Dino Melaye has rejected the appointment as the Director-General of the Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Melaye reacted to this via his Twitter handle @dino_melaye on Friday

He said that though the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan had told newsmen that he would be the DG of Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council for the party.

“Let me state categorically that I have turned down the position of Director-General of the PDP Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council. I wish PDP all the best. When truth is a casualty there is chaos. Senator Dino Melaye”