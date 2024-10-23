Governor Umo Eno has announced a new minimum wage of N80,000 for employees of the Akwa Ibom State government.

To ensure the smooth implementation of the wage increase, the Governor has established an Implementation Committee with a one-month deadline to finalize how the new wage will be executed.

The committee, chaired by the State’s Head of Civil Service, includes the Accountant General of the State, the State Chairman of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, and the State Chairmen of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, and the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, among others.

Ini Ememobong, the State Commissioner for Information, confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday, describing it as “a reflection of the state government’s commitment to improving the welfare of its workforce.”