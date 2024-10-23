The Minister of the newly-established Ministry of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, has clarified that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) remains intact and has not been scrapped.

Engr. Momoh explained that the Ministry of Niger Delta Development has merely been renamed and given expanded responsibilities under the newly created Ministry of Regional Development.

This new ministry will oversee the NDDC as well as other regional development commissions across the country.

He emphasized, “For our people in the Niger Delta region, I want to assure them that nothing has been taken away. The NDDC is still very much in place, now under the Ministry of Regional Development, along with other regional agencies. It’s simply a change in nomenclature.”

He further urged the Niger Delta community not to feel concerned that the Ministry of Niger Delta has been abolished.

“All the structures and activities related to the Niger Delta remain unchanged. It’s just a renaming and an expansion of the ministry’s activities, which I believe is something to be commended,” Momoh added.