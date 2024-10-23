Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, on Wednesday, approved N75,000 as the minimum wage for the lowest-paid civil servant in the state.

Governor Idris signed the state minimum wage edict into law a while ago at the state house, in the presence of national officials from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) led by President Joe Ajaero.

It is worth noting that Governor Idris played a significant role in the new minimum wage implementation.

When most state governors claimed they could not afford the new minimum wage, he stood firm and insisted that state governors could pay the wage.