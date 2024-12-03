The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Akwa Ibom State Council, has issued an ultimatum to Governor Umo Eno, demanding he sign the agreement on the new minimum wage and declare its implementation date by midnight, December 3, 2024.

Failure to comply will result in workers embarking on an indefinite strike today (Wednesday).

The ultimatum was contained in a communiqué released after an emergency State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Uyo, signed by NLC Chairperson Comrade Sunny James.

The NLC noted that workers had delayed joining the nationwide strike on December 1, 2024, out of respect for the governor, who recently buried his late wife.

Key Resolutions: Acknowledgment of N80,000 Minimum Wage Approval: The SEC recognized the governor’s approval of N80,000 as the minimum wage.

Call to Sign Agreement: The SEC urged the governor to sign the wage agreement, including the implementation date, while staff verification continues.

Strike Action: If the agreement is not signed by midnight, all workers will begin an indefinite strike today, December 4, 2024.

Protest Plans: Workers are directed to stage a mass protest at the Akwa Ibom Government House on December 9, 2024, if demands remain unmet.

Salary Payment Concerns: The NLC criticized delayed salary payments since September 2024 and threatened to picket Zenith Bank if the trend persists, citing the bank’s failure to disburse funds for timely salary payments.

The NLC reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the welfare of workers and urged the government to prioritize meeting its obligations.