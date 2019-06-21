MKO Stadium, an honour well deserved – Punch

More than any other Nigerian leader, President Muhammadu Buhari has done a lot to right the wrongs of June 12, 1993. That was the day Nigerians were denied the opportunity to cement nationhood by the Ibrahim Babangida-led military junta, through the callous annulment of the freest, fairest and most peaceful election ever held in the country. For Buhari, it has been like a personal crusade. Not long after surprising many by declaring June 12 the new Democracy Day, and a national holiday, the President came up with another masterstroke, renaming the National Stadium in Abuja after Moshood Abiola, the acclaimed winner of that year’s presidential election.

For someone who laid down his life for the good of the country, no honour bestowed on Abiola could be deemed excessive. Streets have been named after him, just as schools and other social facilities have been renamed to honour him. But one honour that strikes at the heart of his essence is the naming of the country’s most prestigious sports facility after him. Nothing could have been more deserving of a sports lover whose role in the development of sporting activities in the country could be described as legendary.

As the Pillar of Sports in Africa, Abiola’s impact was felt far beyond the shores of Nigeria. He was a major sponsor of the Confederation of African Football, which rewarded his efforts with an award of its highest honour, the Order of Merit in Gold. His sports sponsorship and philanthropy stretched to many African countries where sporting events owed their existence to his open-handedness. It was also in appreciation of his large-hearted nature that the African Sports Journalists Union honoured him with the award of the First Pillar of Sports in Africa title.

There is no doubt that Abiola’s death left a void that nobody has been able to fill — not for lack of trying, but perhaps because no one can propagate sports the way only MKO, as he was fondly called, could. He was an ever present fixture in international competitions that featured Nigerian teams. And, as an ultimate motivator, his arrival at competition venues was a confidence booster for both athletes and officials. At the 1991 All Africa Games in Cairo, for instance, Abiola made sure that every member of the Nigerian contingent, both the athletes and officials, was rewarded with special allowances besides what they received from the government.

Here at home, Abiola was the main sponsor of many sports, which also conferred on him the special honour of being made their grand patron. From swimming to handball, hockey to boxing and athletics to football, he was the moving spirit that kept those sports going. Abiola, at a point, had three football clubs, namely Abiola Babes, ITT and Concord, playing at various levels of Nigerian football. And it is not a coincidence that Nigeria has not been doing well in these sports since his demise. Today, the League Management Company may be raking in a lot of money from corporate sponsorship, but there was a time when Abiola was the sole sponsor of the country’s elite football league. His efforts in sports promotion are immeasurable. As the Chairman of the Presidential Monitoring Committee, Abiola funded trips to all parts of the world, preparing grounds for Nigeria’s eventual hosting of the Under-20 World Cup, Nigeria ’99. Unfortunately, he was not around when Nigeria eventually hosted the youth of the world.

Naming the Abuja National Stadium after Abiola, therefore, was just a natural thing to do; not even the feeble attempt by Goodluck Jonathan to re-name the University of Lagos after him could compare to this. But that honour can only serve its true purpose if the government can ensure that the facility, completed just in time to host the 2003 AAG, is restored to its pride of place.

Since after the games, the only one won by Nigeria, the multi-purpose sports facility has been abandoned and allowed to go to rack and ruin. It is difficult to recall when last a sporting event was held there. Rather, it has become a venue for religious and social events, an occasional grazing ground for cattle. The Super Eagles, who used to play their home matches at that venue, have since become “homeless,” with the Nigeria Football Federation now going cap in hand to states, begging them to help play host to the national teams.

Agreed that it is reasonable for states to host the national teams, occasionally, so that people from different parts of the country could have a first-hand feel of their national teams, it should, however, not be a permanent thing. In England, for instance, except perhaps when under renovation, Wembley is home to the national football team. The same applies to Brazil, which does not joke with the world renowned Maracana Stadium.

It is a shame that after Nigeria spent so much to build the National Stadium in Abuja, equip it with velodrome, swimming pool, tennis courts and other state-of-the-art facilities, she has allowed the edifice to fall into ruination. If states like Akwa Ibom and Delta can maintain the Nest of Champions and the Stephen Keshi Stadium at Uyo and Asaba respectively, then there is no reason why the stadium in Abuja should not be maintained; if for no other reason, at least to cement the honour done to MKO.