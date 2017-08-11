Mrs. Ugwuanyi seeks improved birth registration in rural areas

The wife of Enugu State governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, has enjoined women in the state, especially in rural communities, to always register the births of their children and wards for an improved population data and to enable the relevant authorities carry out reliable economic planning.

Speaking during the Enugu State Women Conference/August Meeting organized by the Ministry of Gender Affairs and Social Development in collaboration with her pet project, Ugo Touch of Life Foundation at Queen’s School, Enugu, Mrs. Ugwuanyi said that U-TOLF would undertake advocacy visits across the state in partnership with the National Population Commission to promote the registration of all children born in the rural areas.

She also advised women to register for the ongoing National Identity Card, pointing out that not having this as well as birth certificates may be stumbling blocks to procuring important services.

“As the world is going global, it is necessary and wise for women to adapt themselves to current innovation,” she noted at the event with the theme, “The Power of a Praying Woman and the need for Birth Registration”.

The Enugu State first lady was also at the grand finale of the August arm of the Women Prayer Network where she called for prayers from women in the state for continuous peace in the state and country at large.

She explained further at the event held at Okpara Square, Enugu, that much transformation has been recorded by the Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration, adding that prayer is necessary for success in every venture.

“Be constant in your prayers against all odds because God is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him,” she added.

The commissioner for Gender Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Peace Nnaji, who also spoke at the event commended Governor Ugwuanyi for the quality leadership he has offered since his inauguration, noting that the governor had done the people of the state proud.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of hairdryers, power generators and sewing machines by Mrs Ugwuanyi to over 60 women and youths from the state’s 17 local government areas who had earlier received training in various skills.