NCC withdraws approval, blocks Glo free data promo

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has ordered the management of Globacom Ltd to immediately suspend the implementation of the Glo Overload Promotion from its network.

The promotion had been programmed to give subscribers on the network that met the threshold of voice or data usage, 200 megabytes, usable throughout the day for all data-related activities.

The NCC also summoned management of Globacom Nigeria, to a meeting at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja on August 17.

The regulatory body said the suspension became necessary given the fact that Globacom Nigeria Limited has been implementing the regulatory approval in breach.

The Commission in a letter signed by t Sunday Dare, executive commissioner, Stakeholders Management, and Abdullahi Maikano , director Consumer Affairs, on behalf of Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, executive vice chairman of NCC, drew the attention of Globacom management to the recent media campaign on the “Glo Free Data Offer”.

The NCC letter dated 10th August 2017 with reference number NCC/Glo/ F76/vol/ 13/2017, said the action of the telecom company was “a clear departure from the terms and condition of the approval given for the “Glo Overload Promotion”.

The letter which was addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of Globacom reads: ” please refer to the Commission’s letter of 14th March, 2017 conveying approval for your Glo Overload Promotion.

“It has however come to our notice that Globacom Nig Ltd has been implementing the above regulatory approval in breach especially given your recent media campaign on the “Glo Free Data Offer”, a clear departure from the terms and condition of the approval given for the Glo Overload Promotion.

“Consequent upon the above, you are hereby directed to suspend implementation of the Glo Overload Promotion from your network with immediate effect.”

The regulatory body further invited the management of Globacom to a meeting on the issue against Thursday 17, August. – Nigeria Comms Week.