NCDC confirms 8,068 COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Nigeria’s coronavirus cases have surpassed 8,000 mark after the nation recorded 229 fresh cases of the virus on Monday.

According to figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria now has 8,068 confirmed cases.

The nation recorded seven new coronavirus deaths, taking the total to 233 deaths.

In today’s figures, Lagos topped with 90 new infections, with Katsina ramping up 29 new cases and Imo, 26 fresh infections.

Kano recorded 23 new cases; FCT, 14; Plateau, 12 cases, Ogun, nine cases; Delta, seven cases, while Borno and Rivers recorded five cases each.

Others are: Oyo, four cases; Gombe, three cases; Osun, two cases, Anambra, one case; Bayelsa, one case.

Also, 2,311 Coronavirus patients who survived the virus have been discharged.