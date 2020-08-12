NCDC warns as Nigeria records spike in COVID-19 cases

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned Nigerians that the coronavirus outbreak was still alive after 290 cases recorded on Monday rose to 423 on Tuesday.

In a breakdown of Tuesday’s cases, Lagos re-established the grim order with 117 cases.

It was followed by the FCT Abuja with 40 cases.

Ondo reported 35 cases, Rivers 28, Osun 24 and Benue 21.

The national confirmed cases, overall, are now 47,290 cases.

The death toll stands at 956, while the discharged are 33,609.

“Ease of the lockdown does not mean that the #COVID19 outbreak is over.

“Please #TakeResponsibility as guidelines are updated to protect yourself & loved ones by:

Wearing a mask, adhering to guidelines in public spaces and avoiding bars/clubs, gyms, cinemas and event centres”, the NCDC advised.

Here is the breakdown of Tuesday’s cases:

Lagos-117

FCT-40

Ondo-35

Rivers-28

Osun-24

Benue-21

Abia-19

Ogun-19

Ebonyi-18

Delta-17

Kwara-17

Kaduna-15

Anambra-14

Ekiti-11

Kano-9

Imo-6

Gombe-4

Oyo-3

Taraba-3

Bauchi-1

Edo-1

Nasarawa-1

