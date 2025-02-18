The Republic of Niger has begun enforcing restrictions on Nigerians traveling with the ECOWAS passport, barring entry for those without a valid international passport.

This move follows the country’s recent withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States alongside Mali and Burkina Faso.

Despite maintaining an open border with Nigeria, new immigration measures are being implemented at crossings such as Illela (Nigeria) and Konni (Niger). Cross-border traders and commuters now face difficulties as Nigerien authorities refuse to recognize the ECOWAS passport as a valid means of identification.

Alhaji Mansur Abdullah, a trader who frequently travels between the two countries, confirmed the development.

He said, “I believe there is a move to abolish the ECOWAS passport as a means of traveling here; they have started harassing us if we are entering the country.

“Some of our people are being turned back home. We learnt that there is a new passport being issued now to everyone coming to Niger Republic to replace the old ECOWAS passport.

“Some of our people are getting scared of the aftermath of all these issues, which have started to affect our business and trading activities”

According to a source in Taiwan, a state in Niger Republic, border officials have started turning back individuals relying solely on the ECOWAS passport.

“Some of our people have already been sent home. The authorities insist on their own national passport, making it difficult for traders and travelers,” he explained.

Abubakar Isa, a commercial driver on the Illela-Konni route, alleged that security officials in Niger have begun exploiting the situation to extort travelers.

“They demand between 5,000 to 10,000 CFA before allowing those with an ECOWAS passport to pass. If you can’t produce Niger’s new identification document, they take you to their office and pressure you to pay a bribe..

“Once they stop either the vehicle or motorcycle at their border, they take you to their office and make the demand for the passport, which they know we don’t have, they then collect money as bribe before you can be allow to go, “ he added.

A trader in Illela, Alhaji Nuhu Abubakar, confirmed that Niger’s withdrawal from ECOWAS has had no immediate impact on trade or movement across the border.

He said, “We have continued our normal activities as usual, and there is no sign of an impending closure.

“The border remains open on both the Nigerian and Nigerien sides. We’ve heard rumours that the military junta in Niger is considering restricting motorcycle movement between the two countries, but for now, nothing concrete has been decided.”

Although official communication from the Nigerien government is yet to confirm a complete ban on ECOWAS passports, affected travellers fear that the situation could worsen, disrupting trade and movement across the border.

When contacted on Monday, Head of Communication ECOWAS Commission, Joel Ahofodji., said the regional bloc was unaware of Niger Republic’s policy to bar ECOWAS passport holders.