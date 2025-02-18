The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan has upheld the selection and installation of Oba Ghandi Olaoye as the Soun of Ogbomoso, overturning an earlier ruling that nullified his appointment.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, Justice Yargata Nimpar, who led a three-member panel, ruled in favour of Oba Olaoye on all 10 grounds of appeal.

Justice K. A. Adedokun of the Oyo State High Court, Ogbomoso, had on October 25, 2023, nullified Oba Olaoye’s selection, describing the process as “irregular, null, and void” for failing to comply with the provisions of the 1958 Soun Chieftaincy Declaration.

However, the appellate court set aside the lower court’s judgment, effectively reaffirming Oba Olaoye’s legitimacy as the Soun of Ogbomoso.