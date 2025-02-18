The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, has confirmed that 789 ex-terrorist combatants are currently enrolled in the De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation, and Reintegration programme under the Operation Safe Corridor initiative.

Musa, represented by the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, AVM Sayo Olatunde, shared this information at the OPSC Stakeholders meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday.

He explained that the initiative was launched following the mass surrender of members of Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West African Province, a result of well-coordinated operations by all stakeholders involved.

“More than 120,000 insurgents and their families have surrendered since the inception of the programme, and the 789 ex-combatants are expected to graduate within the year,” Musa stated.

The CDS also mentioned that the meeting focused on developing strategies for the reintegration of the first batch of 391 clients into their states, as part of the broader de-radicalisation efforts.

“Today’s meeting will therefore centre on coming up with modalities to ensure the proper reintegration of the first of two batches consisting of 391 clients into their states,” he added.

Musa commended the efforts of those involved in the programme, recognizing their commitment to national security while stressing that there is still much work to be done.

“The successes recorded so far are a testament to your resilience and commitment to duty. In spite of the successes, we must remember that there is a lot more to be done, hence the importance of this stakeholders meeting,” he said.

He also urged state governments to support the reintegration process, ensuring that local and traditional authorities collaborate to monitor the progress of the reintegrated ex-combatants.

“All stakeholders must be actively involved in this reintegration process to foster resilience. The importance of this meeting is ensuring lasting peace and security in our country,” Musa emphasised.

The Commander of Operation Safe Corridor, Brig.-Gen. Yusuf Ali, explained that the OPSC is a multi-agency humanitarian scheme that operates in line with Nigeria’s constitution as well as international laws.

“The programme which commenced in 2016 has successfully processed 2,190 clients, including 2,163 Nigerians and 27 foreign nationals from Cameroon, Chad, and Niger,” Ali said.

Between July and November 2024, 825 clients were transferred to the DRR Camp to begin their rehabilitation process. Among them were 14 foreigners from Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. Additionally, 22 clients were sent to the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital in Maiduguri for further evaluation and treatment.

The meeting aimed to finalise the plans for the smooth transition of the current clients in the camp to their national and state authorities, with graduation scheduled for March. – NAN.