Nigeria announces 416 new coronavirus cases

Nigeria on Monday night announced 416 new cases of COVID-19, taking the national caseload to 10,578.

The new figure is more than the 378 declared on Sunday.

But it was lower than the record 553 cases recorded on Saturday.



In the update released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos has the highest caseload of 192.

It is followed by Edo with 41 cases and Rivers 33 cases.

Kaduna has 30 and Kwara 23.

The central state of Nasarawa has 18 new cases, while Borno has 17.

The FCT Abuja that posted 52 cases on Saturday and 48 on Sunday, registered only 14 on Monday.

The death toll increased by 12, from 287 to 299.

And 3,122 have also been discharged.

The virus caseload in other states:

Oyo-10

Katsina-7

Abia-5

Delta-5

Adamawa-4

Kano-4

Imo-3

Ondo-3

Benue-2

Bauchi-2

Ogun-2

Niger-1

10578 cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Discharged: 3122

Deaths: 299