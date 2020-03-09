Nigeria confirms second coronavirus case

It was learnt the victim had contact with the Italian that brought coronavirus to Nigeria.

The victim was said to be one of those under isolation.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in a tweet on Monday.

NCDC tweeted, “This second case is a contact of the index case, in Ogun State.

“The new case has been in isolation and was tested as part of our strategy to test all contacts of the index case.”

Ehanire said the new strategy as recommended by the World Health Organisation would enable

experts to find cases, even if asymptomatic.

He explained that “recent studies have shown that increased surveillance, isolation of contacts and in particular, contact tracing, reduces the risk of spread of COVID-19.

“All other contacts of the index case in Ogun and Lagos State will remain in isolation and testing will be done on those not yet tested.”