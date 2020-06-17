Nigeria raises N162.6bn through Sukuk bond sale

Nigeria has raised N162.56 billion to help finance infrastructure projects through the sale of Islamic bonds to local funds and insurance companies, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said.

The government had planned to sell N150 billion of the sukuk in its third outing, the DMO said, but it increased the size of the offer after it received a more than four-fold subscription.

According to Reuters, the agency said it expected to issue more bonds to improve infrastructure and plans to use the proceeds of the sukuk sale to finance 44 road projects across Nigeria.

It did not give the maturity or the yield for the naira-denominated bonds.

Africa’s biggest economy had a series of debt issues lined up this year before the new coronavirus pandemic triggered a plunge in oil prices, Nigeria’s main export, forcing the government to shelve foreign commercial borrowing.

The government is now tapping domestic markets and concessionary loans to help fund its 2020 budget deficit which has been worsened by lower oil prices that have slashed revenues and weakened the naira currency.