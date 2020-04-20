Nigeria records highest COVID-19 infections in single day

Nigeria has recorded a huge 86 new cases of Coronavirus, taking its total figures to 627.

The 86 new infections represent the biggest to be released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, since the pandemic began.

Lagos has 70 new cases out of the 86 new cases.

In the remaining 16 cases, Abuja has seven, Katsina, three; Akwa Ibom, one’ Jigawa, one; Bauchi, one and Borno, one.

“Eighty-six new cases of coronavirus have been reported; 70 in Lagos 7 in FCT 3 in Katsina 3 in Akwa Ibom 1 in Jigawa 1 in Bauchi 1 in Borno.

“As at 11:50 pm, 19th April, there are 627 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 170; Deaths: 21,” NCDC said on its twitter handle.

Jigawa and Borno States are new entrants into the league of states with Coronavirus.

Lagos has continued to record huge confirmed cases, with its total figures now 376.

How States Stand

Lagos- 376

FCT- 88

Kano- 36

Osun- 20

Oyo- 16

Edo- 15

Ogun- 12

Kwara- 9

Katsina- 12

Bauchi- 7

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 9

Delta- 4

Ekiti- 3

Ondo- 3

Enugu- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1

Borno- 1

Jigawa- 2