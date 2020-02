The federal government of Nigeria indicated Wednesday it was ready to welcome US rapper Lil Wayne, anytime he decided to come.

In a tweet Wednesday, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairperson of the Diaspora Commission said the country is ready to receive Wayne and other African Americans who have traced their roots to Nigeria.

“Our Nigerian brother . Many doing their DNA and identifying their roots. We look forward to welcoming him home someday soon”, she wrote.