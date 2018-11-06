Nigerian Legal Awards recognizes 40 ‘Under 40’ lawyers

The second edition of the ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards held at Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Sunday, November 4, 2018.

The event was hosted to recognize lawyers who have made important contributions to the Nigerian economy.

The award ceremony reflected on the individuals’ pre-eminence in practice areas and achievement such as notable works, strategic growth, excellence in client services, and contribution to the legal profession, over a period of 18 months.

Lere Fashola, CEO, Legal Blitz Limited, stated that the award ceremony was initiated to celebrate and recognize the important contribution of lawyers to the Nigerian economy.

“The role the law plays in the development of the country cannot be over emphasized. This is why we, at the Legal Blitz family, have taken it upon ourselves to commend and celebrate these outstanding individuals”, he said.

The event celebrated 40 lawyers who are less than 40 years old, but have contributed immensely to the Nigerian economy and helped shaped the legal profession in Nigeria.

One of the recipients of the 40 Under 40 awards, Rashida Afolabi, Managing Counsel/Group Company Secretary, Seven Energy International Limited, commended the event organisers, noting that it was admirable for a company to recognize leading ‘Under 40’ individuals in the profession.

Other award recipients of the night were Central Bank of Nigeria for ‘Regulatory in-house team of the year’; Nigerian Bottling Company for ‘Manufacturing company of the year’; MTN for ‘Telecommunication In-House team’; Nigeria Stock Exchange for ‘Capital Market Investment in-house legal team’; Eko Electricity for ‘Energy and Power in-house team’ and George Etomi who was named ‘Legal Icon of the Year’.

Present at the event were legal practitioners from various law firms and corporations across Nigeria.

The Nigerian Legal Awards reviews and analyses the various landmark commercial deals across the various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

It also honours outstanding law firms and legal professionals in Nigeria and the diaspora, who have contributed to the successful execution of those deals.