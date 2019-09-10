Nigerians shouldn’t be second-class citizens anywhere – Presidency

The Presidency on Monday reiterated its condemnation of the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, saying if Nigerians had the kind of country they wanted, they would not go and become second-class citizens elsewhere.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Adesina stated this in Abuja on Monday, adding that although there might be many faults with Nigeria, citizens must strive to love the country and work for its progress.

Adesina spoke at the Naija Youth Talk organised by the United Nations Children’s Fund to mark the 2019 International Literacy Day.

The President’s spokesman said, “Youths have a right to want a country because they are stakeholders. They have a right to ask for the country they want, a country where there will be no xenophobia and nobody will tell us; go back to your country.

“If we have the kind of country we want, why would we go and become second and third class citizens anywhere else? We should get the kind of country we want. I would like to stress that for us to get that country, we must love our country.

The UNICEF Country Representative, Peter Hawkins, said Nigeria youths deserved an education system with “good learning outcomes, where a child of nine years f basic education can read, write and have excellent numeracy skills.”