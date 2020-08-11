Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases fall to new low

Confirmed COVID-19 cases fell to a new low on Monday with just 290 cases reported.

This represents a very sharp fall from the 437 cases reported on Sunday.

On Sunday the top three were Lagos-107, FCT-91 and Plateau-81

According to the latest NCDC figures, Plateau tied with Lagos on the leaderboard with 82 cases each.

The remaining states and FCT trailed from a very long distance.

Oyo reported just 19 cases, FCT 18 and Edo 16.

Kaduna logged 15, with Enugu and Ogun tied with nine cases each.

Overall, Nigeria now has 46,867 confirmed cases, out which 33,346 have been discharged and

950 have died.

The Breakdown for Monday 10 August

Lagos-82

Plateau-82

Oyo-19

FCT-18

Edo-16

Kaduna-15

Enugu-9

Ogun-9

Kano-8

Kwara-8

Cross River-5

Ondo-5

Rivers-5

Ekiti-4

Imo-3

Borno-2