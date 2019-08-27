NLC plans mass protest over insecurity

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed concern over rising cases of kidnapping, Boko Haram attacks, communal clashes and general national insecurity, saying it will convene a National Security Summit and hold national rallies over the challenge.

The NLC also called for immediate implementation of the new minimum wage, saying that the Federal Government could no longer hide under negotiations with labour to deny workers the opportunity to enjoy the new salary structure.

These were parts of the communiqué of the union which was released at the end of its National Executive Council meeting in Kano.

The communiqué was signed by the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, and its outgoing General Secretary, Dr Peter Ozo-Eson.

The union said that it would convene a National Security Summit and hold national rally over insecurity across the country.

The communiqué added, “NEC noted that there has been an increase in the wave of insecurity in Nigeria especially as marked by resurgence in kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery, communal clashes and Boko Haram attacks.

“NEC expressed alarm at the recent confessions of a recently arrested bandit who disclosed that helicopters dropped weapons for criminals thus suggesting possible collusion between criminal elements and big-time financiers of criminality.

“Having considered the deleterious impact of insecurity on the lives of citizens and socio-economic conditions in Nigeria, NEC resolved that the NLC would convene a National Security Summit to dispassionately engage the current challenge of insecurity in Nigeria and proffer sustainable solutions.

“Prior to the proposed National Security Summit, NEC resolved that the NLC would hold rallies across Nigeria to sensitise government and citizens to the need to urgently arrest the current drift in security.”

On the implementation of the new national minimum wage, both the government and labour had been negotiating consequential increase in workers’ salaries as a result of the increase in minimum wage from N18,000 to N30,000 in May 2019 with no agreement reached.

The NLC expressed dismay over the continued delay by the Federal Government and other tiers of government to implement the new national minimum wage.

The NLC communiqué stated, “NEC emphatically posited that the government can no longer hide under protracted negotiations with workers in the public sector for consequential salary adjustment based on the new national minimum wage to delay the implementation of the new national minimum wage.

“After very vigorous deliberations on the need to immediately implement the national minimum wage, NEC insisted that the payment of the new national minimum wage should commence immediately, effective from the day the New National Minimum Wage Bill was signed into law by Mr President.”

Recall that the meeting of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council and representatives of the Federal Government held on Friday was deadlocked. The meeting will reconvene for negotiations on September 4. – Punch.