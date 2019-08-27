Obasanjo Library: Buhari desperate to frame OBJ, says Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday raised the alarm that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government was desperately plotting to frame former President Olusegun Obasanjo to stop him from criticising Buhari’s administration.

Atiku, in a statement by his media office, also alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was feeding members of the media with deliberate falsehoods in an attempt to cause disaffection between him and Obasanjo on one hand, and between Obasanjo and Nigerians in general.

He said, “The truth is that there is desperation on the part of the current administration to rope in former President Olusegun Obasanjo into a crime as a way of silencing his voice, which they see as the preeminent critical voice against the misrule that they have foisted on Nigerians.”

“Atiku stated that for the avoidance of doubt, his son-in-law, Mallam Babalele Abdullahi, did not donate any money in cash to the Olusegun Obasanjo Library.

“He said it is true that Abdullahi facilitated the donation of N50m to the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

“He added that many other individuals, including civic-minded traditional rulers, state governors, bankers and captains of industry also donated to the library.

Atiku alleged that in attempt to robe Obasanjo into a crime, Buhari’s government officials allegedly asked the Federal Inland Revenue Service to “falsely and libellously” include Obasanjo Farm in a published list of tax evaders, along with the names of other Peoples Democratic Party sympathisers, such as prominent international singer, Mr David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, who played a prominent role in the PDP’s governorship campaign in Osun State, for which he was allegedly being punished.