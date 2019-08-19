Northern group to join #RevolutionNow protests

The Joint Northern Action Front on Sunday announced that it would participate in the #RevolutionNow protest against President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The group called on northerners to join other activists across the country to protest the bad governance of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government.

According to a signed statement by the Chairman, Samuel Katung; and the Secretary, Tanko Mustapha, the group said it decided to join the protest because “President Buhari seemed not to be in charge of the current government, allowing the cabals to be in the driver’s seat while he(Buhari) is in the passenger seat.”

The group added, “We are believers in the personal integrity and capabilities of President Muhammad Buhari and it is out of love and desire to see him carry this country to the Next Level that we joined the protests to force him to take the wheel of the Nigerian ship and not forsake the country in the hands of a cabal without people’s mandate or human sympathy.