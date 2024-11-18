Rangers International Football Club of Enugu, the Flying Antelopes, defeated visiting Bendel Insurance of Benin 3-2 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu on Sunday in a Week 12 NPFL encounter.

The victory moved Rangers into 4th place on the league table with 19 points.

Hard-fighting Rangers opened the scoring in the 21st minute through Godwin Obaje, wearing jersey number 11.

The second goal came in the 42nd minute, courtesy of Uwumiro, wearing jersey number 14. The winning goal followed just before halftime, in the 48th minute, from Effim, wearing jersey number 6.

Despite conceding three goals in the first half, Bendel Insurance came back strong in the second half, scoring two goals in the 31st and 49th minutes.

Commenting on the game, Rangers’ coach, Eke Ekenechukwu, expressed his happiness over the important three points that would help their progress in the league.

He acknowledged the strength of the Bendel side, which contributed to their ability to reduce the deficit by two goals.

“This was a good game. We were strong in the first half, but eventually, Bendel proved their mettle,” he said.