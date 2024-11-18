The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the 14 Local Government chairmanship and 147 councillors seats in the Nov. 16 council elections in Zamfara.

Alhaji Bala Aliyu, Chairman of the Zamfara Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC), disclosed this while announcing the winners of the election in Gusau on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 18 political parties participated in the election.

“Based on the results announced by the Electoral and Returning Officers at different collation centres, at the end of the exercise, 14 candidates of the PDP won the chairmanship positions.

“The 147 candidates of the same party won all the councillorship positions in the state,” Aliyu said.

According to him, the exercise was conducted peacefully and successful across the state.

“We appreciate stakeholders, especially security agencies, media organisations, CSOs, NGOs as well as political parties,” he said.

The commission’s chairman also lauded the electorate for orderliness and peaceful conduct during the exercise. (NAN)