NTA acquires rights to broadcast English Premier League

Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) has acquired sub-licensed rights to broadcast at least one English Premier League fixture per match week over the course of the 2019/2022 rights cycle.

According to reports, Integral Sponsorship and Experiential Marketing, a Nigerian sports marketing company, brokered the deal.

The Sub-license deal from Infront, a Wanda Sports Group company and current rights holder for Free-To-Air distribution rights in Sub-Saharan Africa, allows one live match per match-week.

Integral has therefore consequentially secured the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), the national terrestrial broadcaster in Nigeria, as the broadcaster of choice for the matches.

The media rights package also includes the Premier League-produced magazine show, which will be aired weekly, thus delivering this most loved football tournament in the world to Nigerians.

Jean-François Jeanne, Infront France Managing Director said: “Nigeria is a key market for the English Premier League. Together with Integral we hope to maximize its media exposure in the country and provide an opportunity for passionate Nigerian fans to follow the action on Free-To-Air TV.”

Alhaji Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, director general of the NTA, stated that, “In terms of excitement, the Premier League is at a pedestal higher than that offered by any other league in the world. NTA is proud to partner with Integral to bring the excitement to the living rooms and viewing centres of Nigerians”

Speaking on the deal, Abimbola Ilo managing director of Integral said: “Given the huge popularity of the Premier League in Nigeria, Integral is pleased to partner with Infront to bring Nigerians the excitement of the Premier League weekly on the country’s national television station, the NTA Network. With this deal, we bring the Premier League closer to its fans in Nigeria.

Chichi Nwoko Integral’s Associate Director, Sports Rights & Media Partnerships, added: “We are pleased to secure this important deal that guarantees availability of the Premier League, a globally recognized brand, on Free-To-Air TV in Nigeria. The inclusion of the Premier League-produced magazine programmes also brings fans exciting up-to-date content of their favourite Premier League clubs.