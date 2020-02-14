BREAKING: INEC declares Diri as winner of Bayelsa guber election, presents CoR

The Independent National Electoral Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Douye Diri, as the winner of the November 16 governorship election held in Bayelsa State.

The commission also presented the Certificate of Return (CoR) to Diri in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court, which sacked David Lyon 24 hours to his inauguration.

The chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had said INEC would give him the CoR as soon as he came for it.